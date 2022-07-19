Jackson man arrested for possessing, distributing child pornography

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a 21-year-old man is in jail for allegedly using Kik accounts to distribute child sexual abuse imagery.

JACKSON, Tenn. — Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) have arrested a Jackson man accused of possessing child sexual abuse material.

On June 17, agents with the TBI’s Cybercrime and Digital Evidence Unit Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicating that someone had used Kik accounts to distribute child sex abuse imagery.

During the investigation, agents identified that person as 21-year-old Tanner G. Robinson.

Monday, TBI agents, with the assistance of the Jackson Police Department, executed a search warrant at Robinson’s home in the 80 block of Richland Cove in Jackson.

Robinson was taken into custody and booked into the Madison County Jail on one count of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

He made his first court appearance Wednesday where his bond was set at $15,000.