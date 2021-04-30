Jackson, Tennessee, officer seriously injured while trying to arrest a domestic assault suspect

Investigators said the suspect ran into the officer with his car as he tried to get away. The officer had to undergo surgery for his injuries.

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson, Tennessee, Police said an officer was seriously injured while responding to a domestic assault Thursday night.

It happened about 7:50 p.m. at the Clean Machine Coin Laundry on Carriage House Drive. Investigators said officers responded to an assault, where a man was reported to be attacking and strangling a woman. When the first officer got there, investigators said the suspect, later identified as David Lauderdale, had gotten into his car. They said Lauderdale put his car in reverse, hitting the officer and pinning him between Lauderdale’s car and the squad car. Investigators said Lauderdale continued to take off, hitting another car on Carriage House.

At that point, police said Lauderdale got out of his car and tried to get into the car he had just hit. When that failed, they said Lauderdale ran to a nearby restaurant. Investigators said officers tried, but were unable to taser Lauderdale, they said they eventually arrested him inside the restaurant.

The woman and injured officer were treated at the scene, then the officer was rushed to the local hospital, and later taken to a Nashville hospital for surgery, for a vertebrae fracture, six fractured ribs, and a leg injury. He is now stable.

Jackson Police said Lauderdale was taken to the jail where he will be charged. Investigators said Lauderdale is a documented gang member with several prior convictions, and was currently out on probation from Davidson County.