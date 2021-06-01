Jackson, Tennessee, police say man admitted to killing girlfriend and hiding her body

19-year-old Patti Hathcock was reported missing Friday. Jackson Police said Shawn Shaw led investigators to her body after confessing to murder.

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson, Tennessee, police say a man has confessed to killing his girlfriend, who was reported missing this past weekend.

Jackson investigators said in a release that Shawn Shaw led them to the body of 19-year-old Patti Hathcock.

Hathcock was reported missing Friday, May 28th and an endangered alert was issued after her family said they hadn’t heard from her since Thursday.

Police said a witness called them about Hathcock’s vehicle being found at a park. Police found the vehicle, and said it had evidence of a violent assault.

Investigators said Shawn Shaw was located over the weekend. When questioned, police said Shaw admitted to assaulting Hathcock in Jackson. They said he confessed to driving her to south Madison County, killing her, and concealing her body.

Hathcock’s body has been sent to Nashville for an autopsy.

Shaw is set to be arraigned Wednesday in Jackson on charges of first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, and tampering with evidence.