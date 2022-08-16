How a jailhouse kiss between a woman and inmate led to a charge of second-degree murder

Rachal Dollard is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Joshua Brown, who was being held at the Turney Center Industrial Complex in Hickman County, TN.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who shared a jailhouse kiss with an inmate in Middle Tennessee is now charged with that man’s murder.

According to the Tennessee Department of Corrections, in February 2022, Rachal Dollard was visiting Joshua Brown, an inmate at the Turney Center Industrial Complex in Hickman County. Investigators said at some point, Dollard and Brown kissed, and Dollard passed Brown a balloon pellet with half an ounce of methamphetamine. They said Brown swallowed the balloon, and later died of an overdose.

Dollard was arrested over the weekend in Dickson County on a warrant from a sealed indictment. She is now being held in the Hickman County jail on charges of second-degree murder and introduction of contraband into a penal facility.

TDOC officials said Brown was serving an 11-year sentence on drug-related charges. His sentence was set to expire in 2029.

“This incident points to the real dangers of introducing contraband into prisons and the consequences that follow,” said David Imhof, Director of TDOC’s Office of Investigations and Conduct. “Our agency will pursue prosecution against any individual who threatens the safety and security of our staff, the men and women in our custody, and our facilities.”

The TDOC said several things are done to prevent contraband from entering prisons, including pat downs, vehicle and cell phone searches, and drug detection dogs. Body scanners are also currently being placed in facilities.