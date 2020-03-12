Jason Autry back in jail on gun & drug charges

Autry was released from prison in September after pleading guilty for his part in the kidnapping and murder of Holly Bobo in 2011.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than two months after being released from prison, Jason Autry is back in jail on gun and drug charges.

Autry was released from prison in September after pleading guilty for his part in the kidnapping and murder of Holly Bobo in 2011.

According to police, Autry was arrested in Benton County, Tennessee, after a deputy saw him walking in field with a gun. They said Autry tried to run from deputy before falling.

Officers said they found evidence of meth and ammunition inside his vehicle nearby.