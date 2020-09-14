Defendant in Holly Bobo murder case to be released from prison

Jason Autry, third defendant in Holly Bobo murder case, worked out a plea deal for time served.

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Time served. Lawyers for Jason Autry expect he could be released in the next two days after pleading guilty to charges connected to the 2011 Holly Bobo murder.

Autry was originally charged with 1st degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping. Monday he pleaded guilty to lessor charges of facilitation to commit aggravated kidnapping and solicitation to commit first degree murder. Autry was sentenced to two concurrent 8 year sentences. Given his time already served and his credit for good behavior his lawyers say he is eligible to be released immediately from the Nashville detention center where he is being held. Autry’s lawyer Michael Scholl said it could take a day or two for the final paperwork to be processed.

Autry is one of 3 defendants in the Holly Bobo murder case. Two others, Zach Adams and Dylan Adams have already been convicted. Dylan Adams plead guilty to charges in 2018. Adams was convicted by a jury in 2017.

Both the prosecutor and defense said Autry’s testimony at Zach Adams trial and his cooperation with investigators helped solve the Bobo murder.

The 20-year-old nursing student disappeared from her home in Decatur County in 2011. She was last seen being taken into the woods near her home. Her partial remains were found in 2014.

The Bobo family was at Autry’s court hearing Monday. They left without commenting. The prosecutor said the Bobo family was accepting of the plea agreement because without it, Zach Adams may not have been convicted.