Memphis man indicted in disabled man's murder

Jerome Nichols was developed as a suspect and was arrested a month later. The second suspect hasn't been identified.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been indicted in the abduction and murder of a disabled acquaintance last year whose body was found two days later in a field in southwest Memphis.

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich said a grand jury indicted Jerome Nichols, 24, on felony counts of premeditated first-degree murder, first-degree murder in the perpetration of a kidnapping, especially aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon and especially aggravated robbery resulting in serious body injury.

Nichols is being held without bond.

Investigators said the victim, Ramarreo Prince Akins, 41, whose legs had been amputated, was abducted at gunpoint while in his wheelchair outside of a grocery store on the afternoon of Aug. 12, 2021, in the 4700 block of Horn Lake Road.

Surveillance video showed two men putting Akins into a green Saturn SUV after one of them punched and slapped him. Two days later, a father and his son who were riding four-wheelers found Akins' body in a field in the 2000 block of West Shelby Drive.

The medical examiner said Akins was shot more than a half dozen times.

Nichols was developed as a suspect and was arrested a month later. The second suspect hasn't been identified.