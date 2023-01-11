Concerns about thefts around Wolfchase Galleria after smash & grab at jewelry store

This latest crime makes around 10 thefts at the mall since January 1.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating another robbery in the Mid-South. This time, Mr. Gold Box, a jewelry store in Wolfchase Galleria, was robbed.
The Memphis Police Department released a video of the suspects. The owner of Mr. Gold Box said the people who stole from the store came in with a hammer. They smashed the glass cases of jewelry and stole between $30,000 and $40,000 worth of merchandise.
The owner also said Memphis police took about 15-20 minutes to arrive on the scene of the theft. They're currently working to get the glass fixed, but in the meantime, they aren't closed.
The data of thefts, robberies, breaking and entering and property crime at the mall increased by about 100 incidents from 2021 to 2022. Memphis police said officers routinely patrol the area around Wolfchase Mall.
During heavy shopping seasons, they work alongside the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Bartlett Police Department.
When we went to the mall Wednesday, there weren’t any Memphis police officers patrolling the outer perimeter, but there are three Skycop cameras setup around the mall area.
Memphis police also encouraged everyone to lock their cars while shopping but said they do have an auto theft task force working to combat crime in the area.
Theft Suspects
Mr. Gold Box
2700 North Germantown Parkway
Report #2301005115ME
MEMPHIS, TN – On January 10, 2023, at 1:07 pm, officers responded to a theft at 2700 North Germantown Parkway at Mr. Gold Box inside Wolfchase Galleria. Officers were advised that three Black males entered the business carrying hammers and backpacks. The three suspects smashed several glass cases and stole the jewelry. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle that was later recovered. The car was stolen before the theft.
Suspect #1 was a Black male in a white facemask, a grey hoodie, gloves, black pants, and black shoes, carrying a backpack and a hammer.
Suspect #2 was a Black male wearing a white facemask and all-black clothing.
Suspect #3 was a Black male wearing a black hat, orange gloves, and all-black clothing, carrying a black backpack.
A video and photos are attached.
You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.”Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Wednesday, January 11, 2023