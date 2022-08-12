Disappearance of Ole Miss student Jimmie Lee believed to be isolated incident

Oxford and University police said they don't believe Lee's disappearance reflects a larger threat to Oxford's LGBTQ+ community.

OXFORD, Miss — The Oxford and University police departments shared new details Friday on the investigation into Ole Miss student Jimmie 'Jay' Lee's disappearance.

In a statement posted to social media, the departments said that based on information collected to date, they believe the crime represents an isolated incident stemming from the relationship between Lee and Timothy Herrington Jr. Herrington Jr., 22, is charged with murder in Lee's disappearance.

The departments added they don't believe Lee's disappearance reflects a larger threat to Oxford's LGBTQ+ community.

"More broadly, we want to stress that our agencies are committed to doing all that we can to maintain a safe environment for everyone in our community," the statement said in part.

Herrington Jr. was denied bail after a day-long hearing Tuesday. Investigators are still looking for Lee's body.