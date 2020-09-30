FBI seeking information on man who may know identity of child victim in sexual exploitation investigation

The FBI says the man is seen in a video with the child, apparently produced in 2015.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The FBI is asking for help identifying a man they say may have critical information on the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

Known only as John Doe 42, The FBI’s Memphis office says the man is seen in a video with the child from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children first found in August 2019. Investigators say data from the video files show they were produced in October 2015.

From the FBI:

John Doe 42 is described as a white male with gray hair and wearing a red and black plaid shirt. He is heard speaking English in the video. Due to the age of the images, it is possible that the individual’s appearance may have changed over the years.

Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). The public is reminded no charges have been filed in this case, and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

This individual is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives, both of which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Operation Rescue Me focuses on using clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material, while ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults (referred to as John/Jane Does) who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.