Crime

Memphis man indicted in deadly Whitehaven motel room shooting

John Michael Glenn, 30, was indicted on a count of first-degree murder. He's being held in the Shelby County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been indicted in the shooting death of an acquaintance last year in a Whitehaven motel room, the Shelby County District Attorney General's Office said Tuesday.

John Michael Glenn, 30, was indicted on a count of first-degree murder. He's being held in the Shelby County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

The shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. on Nov. 17, 2021, at the Motel 6 on East Brooks Road where police found Joshua Stittiams, 34, on a bed and unresponsive.

He had been shot in the neck, shoulder and left hand. Paramedics pronounced him dead a short time later.

Video surveillance and witness statements led to Glenn being arrested and charged in the homicide.

