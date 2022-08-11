Bartlett man indicted in deadly Raleigh stabbings

Jose Alexis Murillo-Salgado, 42, was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated burglary.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Bartlett man who fatally stabbed a woman he had dated and her teenage son after breaking into their Scenic Hills home two weeks ago has been indicted on murder charges.

According to a release, Jose Alexis Murillo-Salgado, 42, was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated burglary. He was captured in Arkansas and is in the Shelby County jail on $2 million bond.

Witnesses said that shortly after 3 a.m. on July 28, 2022, Murillo-Salgado forced his way in at the victims' home in the 2800 block of North Highland Road near Scenic Highway. He began arguing with Claudia Nunez, 36, who had wanted to end their relationship of several months.

Murillo-Salgado then went into the kitchen, grabbed a butcher knife and stabbed the woman's 14-year-old son, Kevin Nunez, who had tried to intervene. He also stabbed the boy's mother several times and then returned to his car and drove away.

Claudia Nunez was pronounced dead at the scene. Kevin Nunez was taken to a hospital where he died a short time later.

Memphis police issued a BOLO alert on Murillo-Salgado and the white Toyota Camry he was driving. Hours after the stabbings, at around 12:30 p.m., a trooper with the Arkansas State Police spotted Murillo-Salgado on Interstate 30 in Hope, Arkansas, some 245 miles southwest of Memphis.