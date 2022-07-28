Troopers arrest Memphis murder suspect in southwest Arkansas

The homicide case involves the deaths of a 36-year-old woman and her 14-year-old son.

HOPE, Ark. — A man wanted by Memphis police in connection with two murders that happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday was arrested by Arkansas State Troopers Thursday afternoon.

The homicide case involves the deaths of a 36-year-old woman and her 14-year-old son, according to Arkansas State Police.

A state trooper patrolling Interstate 30 spotted a car headed westbound matching the description of one that Memphis police believed was being driven by the murder suspect.

As the car exited the highway and turned into the parking lot of a convenience store on Hazel Street in Hope, troopers went into the parking lot and arrested Jose Murillo Salgado, 42, of Bartlett.

Investigators were called to the store where evidence possibly connected to the murders was recovered.