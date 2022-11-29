Memphis murder suspect surrenders to U.S. Marshals in Murfreesboro

Joseph Keohavong surrendered to authorities Tuesday afternoon in Middle Tennessee.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of first-degree murder turned himself in to U.S. Marshals in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Tuesday after a shooting that left one person dead and three others hurt in Memphis in October.

According to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service, Joseph Keohavong, 18, of Murfreesboro, was wanted by the Memphis Police Department for first-degree murder and three counts of criminal attempted first-degree murder.

On Oct. 30, 2022, Memphis police responded to a quadruple shooting in the 3900 block of Park Avenue. One person died at St. Francis Hospital and three others were injured. Witnesses identified five armed men who were in a red Dodge Durango during the shooting.

On Nov. 4, 2022, an arrest warrant was issued for Keohavong out of Shelby County. The next day, the Memphis Police Department's Homicide Bureau asked for help from the Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force in Memphis to find and arrest Keohavong.

The task force gathered information that Keohavong was in the Nashville area and asked for help from U.S. Marshals in Middle Tennessee. The task force in Middle Tennessee was in contact with Keohavong and they were able to convince him to turn himself in.