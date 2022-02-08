Judge denies bail for Memphis man charged with killing wife on their Fiji honeymoon

Bradley Robert Dawson’s lawyer told ABC News he plans to appeal the bond denial at the next court appearance on Sept. 26, 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis man charged with murdering his newlywed wife on a honeymoon in Fiji was denied bail in court Wednesday, according to ABC News.

Bradley Robert Dawson is charged with murder in the death of Christe Chen Dawson. The Memphis pharmacist was found dead July 9, 2022, at the Turtle Island Resort after police said she had been brutally beaten.

Prosecutors believe Dawson beat his wife during a drunken argument, then took off to a neighboring island, where he was arrested two days later.

According to ABC News, the judge Wednesday also called the person defense lawyers had asked the court to release Dawson to as he awaits trial “unsatisfactory,” saying that person faces sex crimes charges in Lautoka. ABC News also said the judge denied Dawson’s two Fijian sponsors, because lawyers could not prove the women knew him long enough.