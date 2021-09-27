Judge dismisses 15 of 20 charges against State Sen. Katrina Robinson

Trial will resume Tuesday with five charges remaining.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New information tonight in the federal trial of Tennessee State Senator Katrina Robinson.

A federal judge acquitted Robinson on 15 of the 20 charges saying that there wasn't enough evidence to move forward.

"I’m proud of my friend. I'm here to support her and with that support I am pleased thank you," said TN Senator Sara Kyle, (D) Memphis.

"I haven’t heard all of the evidence but from what I have heard so far, I certainly believe the judge was correct in dismissing the charges that she dismissed," said State Rep. G.A. Hardaway, (D) Memphis.

Robinson is accused of misappropriating nearly 600 hundred thousand dollars in grant money meant for a nursing school she ran for her personal gain.

In federal court, Judge Sheryl Lipman questioned about the testimonies from the prosecution's witnesses. She also said prosecutors changed their theory mid-trial which didn't give the defense time to prepare for the change. Her ruling essentially throws out all the theft charges.

The five remaining charges are connected to fraud and embezzlement. Despite this turn of events, Robinson told the judge she wanted to proceed with the trial.

Her supporters believe said in the end, she will prevail.

State Sen. Katrina Robinson acquitted of 15 of 20 charges as federal theft & wire fraud trial continues in Memphis https://t.co/Ov5labsY7n — ABC24 Memphis (@ABC24Memphis) September 27, 2021

" We all believe in, the American justice system that you are innocent until or unless proven guilt in and we believe her personal her professional and her political future is bright has been damaged by the having to fight these charges and we believe justice will prevail," said Hardaway.