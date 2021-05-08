Judge recuses himself from lawsuit filed by family of woman killed by Oxford police officer

Last month, former Oxford Police officer Matthew Kinne pleaded guilty to capital murder in the death of Dominique Clayton.

OXFORD, Miss — A federal judge in Mississippi recused himself from hearing a lawsuit filed by relatives of a woman shot and killed by an Oxford police officer while she slept.

U.S. District Judge Neal Biggers lives in Oxford. He wrote that he's stepping away because he's personally acquainted with some parties and witnesses.

The case was reassigned to senior-status Judge Glen Davidson, who normally hears cases in Aberdeen.

Dominique Clayton's family filed the lawsuit Aug. 5 against the city of Oxford and others.

Officer Matthew Kinne was on patrol when Clayton was killed in 2019.