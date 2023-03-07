Juvenile injured in early morning shooting in Frayser

MPD officers responded to a shooting call in the 1200 block of Carrolton Ave. near Thomas St. about 4:20 a.m. Tuesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a juvenile was injured in a shooting early Tuesday morning in Frayser.

MPD officers responded to a shooting call in the 1200 block of Carrolton Ave. near Thomas St. about 4:20 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2023. They found a juvenile shot and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators did not say how old the boy was or what led to the shooting. They have also not released any information on suspects.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.