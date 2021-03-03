Juvenile suspect faces charges after attack on coach after Arlington High basketball game

Investigators said the juvenile, whose age was not released, attacked a coach from the opposing team - Dyer County.

ARLINGTON, Tenn. — A juvenile is facing a summons after investigators said the child attacked a coach after a basketball game.

It happened Tuesday night at Arlington High School. The Arlington team was playing Dyer County, and Shelby County investigators said after the game, a suspect wearing a hoodie jumped a Dyer County coach in the parking lot, then took off.

Investigators said a parent told them the name of the young suspect, who does not go to Arlington High.

Shelby County investigators said they are meeting with the suspect’s parents to have the child report to juvenile court. They did not release the age of the suspect.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said it had two deputies at the game, and Dyer County had four deputies there.