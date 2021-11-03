Juveniles charged with vandalizing newly renovated basketball courts in Covington

One juvenile is charged with vandalism over $10,000, the other with accessory after the fact.

COVINGTON, Tenn. — Police in Covington, Tennessee, said two juveniles are charged with vandalizing newly renovated community basketball courts.

Investigators were called to Frazier Park in Covington Tuesday about the vandalism. Police identified and tracked down the vehicle they said was used to damage the courts.

The identities of the juveniles involved have not been released. One is charged with vandalism over $10,000, the other with accessory after the fact.

In a post to social media, investigators said: “Covington Police would like to make everyone aware these and other facilities throughout the city are monitored and those who choose to damage or destroy them will face consequences for their actions.”