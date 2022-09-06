x
Crime

Two juveniles injured in overnight shooting in Berclair

The two juveniles, whose ages were not released, were taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after two juveniles were shot overnight in Berclair.

Police were called to the shooting just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 4200 block of Macon Road, near Wells Station. They found two juveniles shot. Their ages have not been released.

The two were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Medical Center in critical condition.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

