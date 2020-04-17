K9 bites murder suspect as U.S. Marshals Task Force arrests fugitive

Curdarreion Wilson shot & killed a man while on the run for attempting to kill another person.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Curdarreion Wilson’s time on the run was cut short by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Multi Agency Gang Unit.

On April 6, 2020 Raymond Howard was shot to death at the 2400 block of Park Avenue in Memphis TN. Memphis Police soon developed information that Wilson had committed the crime.

Wilson already had warrants for his arrest for Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm. He had already evaded arrest by authorities through flight on three previous occasions. Intelligence had been gathered that he was asserting that he would not hesitate to use violence against law enforcement, and that he could not be found or caught.

Yesterday, April 16, investigators with the U.S. Marshals Task Force and the Multi Agency gang unit observed Wilson get into a car in a parking lot on the 3200 block of Third Street. When the car attempted to flee, Task Force officers made contact with their cars on the suspect vehicle to insure it did not escape. Wilson fled on foot, disposing of a handgun which was later recovered in a dumpster, with investigators in pursuit.

Visuals were lost on the suspect, so Task Force K9 named Echo was deployed. Echo tracked Wilson to an abandoned house with a crawl space at the 70 block of Belle Haven. Echo entered the crawl space and administered bites to Wilson. At this point the fugitive became compliant and exited the crawl space, surrendering without further incident.

Wilson received medical care for his non critical wounds.

The driver of the vehicle was Clayton Bratcher. Two more handguns were found in his vehicle. He was taken to the Shelby County Detention Center and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.

In addition the charges for which he had warrants, Wilson is being charged with 2nd Degree Murder.