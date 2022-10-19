Man charged with second-degree murder in deadly Binghampton shooting

Katron Crawford's bond is set at $1 million.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged with second-degree murder in connection to a deadly shooting in Binghampton, according to the Memphis Police Department.

According to an affidavit, Katron Crawford, 23, was arrested Tuesday after a search warrant. Police found a hoodie that was identical to the suspect in the surveillance video in Crawford's possession.

The affidavit said the surveillance video showed the suspect wearing a Tommy Hilfinger hoodie and driving away in a Mitsubishi Outlander.

Police said the shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. last Friday at Chickasaw Place Apartments on Mimosa Avenue. The victim, Nepoleon Brooks, was found shot in his lower back and was pronounced dead on the scene.