Man charged with second-degree murder in deadly Binghampton shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged with second-degree murder in connection to a deadly shooting in Binghampton, according to the Memphis Police Department.
According to an affidavit, Katron Crawford, 23, was arrested Tuesday after a search warrant. Police found a hoodie that was identical to the suspect in the surveillance video in Crawford's possession.
The affidavit said the surveillance video showed the suspect wearing a Tommy Hilfinger hoodie and driving away in a Mitsubishi Outlander.
Police said the shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. last Friday at Chickasaw Place Apartments on Mimosa Avenue. The victim, Nepoleon Brooks, was found shot in his lower back and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Jail records show Crawford's bond is set at $1 million. He's scheduled to appear in court Thursday, October 20.