KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A Knox County Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested for DUI early Saturday morning, according to Knoxville Police.

KPD said officers responded to a rollover crash on Alcoa Highway at I-40 East around 3:48 a.m. Officers found 31-year-old Sean McElyea standing near his overturned truck.

KPD said the crash had severely damaged the guardrail. Officers noted McElyea smelled of alcohol, slurred his speech and had bloodshot eyes.

According to the report, McElyea admitted to officers he had just left Hannah's Bar where he had a couple of drinks. A receipt from Hannah's Bar found in McElyea's pocket said he ordered two Smirnoff 80s, one Corona and two Ultras.

KPD said McElyea refused to consent to a blood or breath test. Officers did obtain a warrant for a blood test and McElyea was taken to UT Medical Center for testing.

A spokesperson with Knox County Sheriff's Office said deputy Sean McElyea has been placed on administrative leave with pay starting July 16. An internal investigation is being conducted into McElyea's arrest.