DeSoto County residents can text 911 instead of calling

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — DeSoto County residents are able to contact first responders by texting 911.

James Powell with the county’s emergency communication district said they’re catching up to Shelby County’s text system.

“Just like you send a text on your cellphone to a friend, you’re able to dial 911 as a recipient of the text and type your message and hit send and it will be sent directly to a 911 operator,” Powell said.

Texting is not intended to replace calling 911 but should instead be used as a last resort. The emergency communications district uses the slogan, “Call when you can, text when you can’t.”

“Anybody who’s not in a position where they can call for whatever reason, if they’re able to make a text, that’s just one more way to get in contact with emergency services and let them know that you need some help,” Powell said.

Lacie Craven, a DeSoto County native, said it's helpful because she’s regularly in need of medical assistance.

“My boyfriend has [called 911] because I have seizures,” Craven said. “Only because the way it happens – when he does need to use it, it’s like ASAP.”

The new operating system is an opportunity for any first responder to get to a scene quickly when a call can’t be made, as long as the important information is sent first.

“The most important thing you can send is your address,” Powell said.

Overall, neighbors said it’s a great solution for the county.

“I feel like it’s something that everybody needs because if somebody’s in a terrible situation where they can’t speak, I feel like it’d be a great solution to the problem,” Neely McKnight said.