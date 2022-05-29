'Education is the key' | Security company trains families on gun safety

As weapons are often mistaken as toys, retired Shelby County Sheriff's Captain Bennie Cobb says that education is the key to reducing accidental injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Regardless of where the country stands with current gun laws, in and around Memphis these weapons exist in many homes.

For those that have firearms and kids at home, Project: Child Safe represents an effort to educate kids specifically on gun safety.

Retired Shelby County Sheriff's Captain Bennie Cobb owns Eagle Eye Security and training services. He trains families on gun safety by explaining subjects like locking up guns, knowing when to use them and how to operate the weapons.

Cobb said that they begin teaching to children at six years of age because customized weapons can be mistaken as toys. Some parents have a hard time identifying real and fake guns, according to Cobb.

“Education is the key to help eliminate and reduce these accidental incidents with kids and that’s what we’re going to do,” Cobb said.

When children go through the program they sign a pledge affirming that they will do five specific things.