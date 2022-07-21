How to prevent your car from being broken into or stolen

If you're being carjacked, don't fight back. Vehicles can be replaced. You can’t.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We're seeing more and more vehicles being broken into or stolen, so we’re looking into steps drivers can take to help deter these crimes.

There are some things you just can’t control. Broken into vehicles and theft are two of them; however, all hope is not lost. As drivers, we can take some approaches ourselves to help steer thieves away.

We're discussing prevention, deterrence, and what to do while or after a theft.

Both Allstate and Geico said always be on alert. Watch your surroundings. Always keep your car locked even while driving. Park in well-lit areas, and keep your windows rolled up. Never leave your car running unattended and don’t leave valuables in your vehicle.

To deter thieves, insurance companies suggest getting anti-theft devices such as clubs to lock your steering wheel, car alarms, and tracking devices.

Stick shifts deter car theft, but according to the EPA, cars with stick shifts peaked in 1980 at 35% of vehicle production. In 2019, it hit a low of 1.4% of cars produced.

If your car is broken into, call the police immediately.

Geico also warns drivers about what they call “the bump and rob.” In some incidents of carjacking, a carjacker may rear end you in order to get you to leave your car. Instead of getting out to check the damage, drive to a safe location that's heavily populated and call the police.