City of Memphis, MLGW crews ready ahead of Tuesday's severe weather threat

Crews in the Memphis area reminded civilians of ways they can spend a few minutes to prepare before Tuesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Monday, city of Memphis and MLGW crews made their final checkups, adjusted their workflow and planned for a range of scenarios ahead of Tuesday's severe weather threat.

They focused on two major priorities: clearing leaves in drains before the storm hits and being ready for downed tree cleanup after the system passes through our area.

"You can never be prepared enough," City of Memphis Public Works Director Robert Knecht said. "Before a big storm event, we basically shift all of those resources to do nothing but inlet inspections."

Knecht said people in Memphians can also do their part by making sure their streets' drains are clear of trash bags and debris, preparing for possible heavy rains. They are also encouraged to double checking property for possible heavy winds.

"Secure any loose items — anything that can easily get moved or blown over, break a window, damage a vehicle," Knecht said.

City crews will adjust their hours if needed. They spent Monday double checking their equipment, such as chainsaws, if gusty weather topples trees onto streets.

"[We] make sure everything is functional," Knecht said. "We do this ahead of every storm, but, with a high wind event, you are always going to be looking at having a lot of trees down and have to deal with that."

As for MLGW, power restoration teams are ready to work 16-hour shifts and be called in if Tuesday's weather causes extensive power outages. The utility is hopeful the ongoing five-year improvement plan, and improvements made since February's major power outages, will pay off this week.

"Light, gas and water continues to work on this infrastructure plan, and as we continue to work on it, it is hardening our system — it is hopefully in the long run," Gale Jones Carson with MLGW said. "Our goal is to make sure we have shorter outages [and] fewer outages."