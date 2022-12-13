Memphis mom working to prevent pedestrian deaths after her 14-year-old died

“Memphis is the fifth, or in the top five, most dangerous cities for pedestrians. It’s not OK," Rebekah McConnell said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There have been nearly eight pedestrian deaths, so far this year, in the city of Memphis. This includes a 14-year-old that tragically struck on Sam Cooper Blvd. and East Parkway.

He later died. His mother is now working to raise awareness about pedestrian safety.

She said her son William McConnell “really just loved people. He didn’t care what a person looked liked or how old they were."

William was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street at East Parkway and Sam Cooper Blvd. in July.

Walking near the east entrance of Overton Park, Rebekah said her son was leaving a nearby skate park. He was on his way to a friend's home.

While the exact number of traffic and crosswalk light outages is currently unknown Rebekah is on a mission through William’s Walk. She is pushing the city to take swift action.

“While the city can update intersections which needs to be done," McConnell said. "We also want to raise awareness for kids; teaching them pedestrians safety, and bike safety. Government works slow. I understand that but we’ve got to get it done, right? I mean, we can’t let another mom have to bury her child because the crosswalk lights not working."

ABC24 did reach out to learn the exact number of traffic and crosswalk lights that are currently out and to confirm if there were any crosswalk light outages during this time.