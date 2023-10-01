City hiring company to survey Memphis roads as pothole repairs ramp up

The city's Office of Public Works is hiring a company to survey nearly 7,000 miles of Memphis roads after a nearly 50% surge of recorded potholes.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Recent freezing temperatures and other winter weather are once again contributing to more potholes sprouting up all over the city of Memphis.

"We typically see an uptick in the number of potholes that are out in the city street just because we have a major freeze-thaw that we just experienced. So, our numbers are up," Public Works director Robert Knecht said.

So far this year, as of January 1, 2,428 potholes have been fixed but only about 500 of those were actually called in, according to Knecht.

As the number of potholes increases, Knecht maintains there's enough staff to meet the demand. But now public works is ramping up its efforts. This city is hiring outside company Roadway Asset Services to assess Memphis roads.

"That's going to be the first time ever in my time and anybody's time," Knecht boasted. "[That] a complete view of every mile of city street and the rating of that street."

The citywide survey aims to help crews find potholes before your car does - and fill them.

Knecht said the process' laser and radar technology, giving each city road and street a more detailed view, will provide the city information for a more targeted plan of action.

"Citywide this is the overall rating of our streets; this is what the average rating of streets in your council district is," Knecht explained. "Before it was more of, we were trying based on our internal resources now it's going to be a very comprehensive view that we've never had before."

The city didn't give us a cost for this project but it's expected to take around two months or three months for the surveying to be done and those findings will then be reported to the city for action.

Those with the city of Memphis encourage the public if they see a pothole, to report it by calling 311 or taking a picture and posting it with the location using Memphis 311 app.