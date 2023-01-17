Memphis sees nearly 700 car thefts so far this year

Auto shops are getting hit hard by car thefts, and one in particular is asking customers not leave their vehicles outside of the shop if they don't have to.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department reported there have been 679 auto thefts year to date with only 17 days into the new year.

MPD also said there have been 16 car-jackings, which is when a vehicle is stolen from someone by force, since the start of the year. According to MPD, auto theft happens when an unoccupied vehicle is stolen.

With so many car thefts in such a short period of time, car owners are left with few ways to protect their vehicles. Now, thieves are targeting the shops drivers rely on to keep their cars in good condition.

Jonathan Odell says the shop he works at, Steve’s Tire & Auto Service Center on Poplar Ave., deals with about six to 10 car break-ins each month, and they can’t do much about the issue.

“We’re having to decrease what’s left here, having to try and space appointments out,” Odell said.

From decreasing the number of appointments, to locking up all the vehicles they can fit, the auto shop can’t get in front of the uptick in break-ins they’re seeing, and it’s costing them big time.

“We have to get them repaired just as much as what they were before,” Odell said. “You know, before we can actually go through and make repairs for what the vehicle was initially intended for, we’ve got to fix something else.”

The part most likely to get stolen is underneath a car, and stealing it doesn’t require much destruction to the vehicle. It’s the catalytic converter, and the servicemen said it takes about 30 seconds to get it out from underneath your car and away for good.

“Thieves are definitely going to the scrap man and getting paid for ‘em,” Odell said.

All the auto-shop can do is pay to replace the stolen parts since many of the criminals stealing parts are selling them to third-party dealers. While they’ve increased the number of cameras on the property, they haven’t been able to decrease crime in the area over the years.

“I worked here four years ago for about a year, and we definitely had this problem back then with catalytic converters being stolen. But it definitely became more rampant during COVID and still at this point,” Odell said. “It just seems like it’s gotten worse.”

This auto shop is at more of a disadvantage than some. Because of the train tracks behind the property, they don’t own the area and can’t put up a fence to keep their customer’s cars safe. Now, they’re telling customers, not to leave their vehicle outside overnight if they don’t have to.