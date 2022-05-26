You may see a large police presence at Collierville High School Friday - for training

The police department said they will be using the campus for training starting at 7 a.m. Friday morning.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Collierville Police Department, Collierville Fire & Rescue, and other public safety agencies will be on-site at Collierville High School on Friday starting at 7 a.m. for training purposes.

Residents may see a large number of public safety vehicles such as law enforcement, fire, and medical on the school campus.

According to their Facebook page, the training has been planned for months, not as a result of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday.