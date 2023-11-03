Dodging potholes is coming to an end as TDOT works to permanently fill potholes

Permanent pothole solutions underway for Shelby County and they just may save you some dollars, preventing vehicle damages.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A lot of asphalt is currently being poured on highways and state routes in Tennessee, especially in Shelby County, as the number of requests for potholes to be filled is more than 600% higher this year than it was last year.

Shelby County TDOT supervisor, Marcus Powell, said much of the equipment from the Arlington TDOT site was used Friday to effectively fill potholes during the warm weather, with employees now using hot asphalt to permanently fill holes in the road.

Although cold and hot asphalt mixtures look similar, they’re not.

“They’re both black mixtures, they look the same but they don’t act the same,” Powell said.

The cold mixture is considered a temporary fix for roads, often what you see during the winter, while the hot mix comes from contracted sites.

Hot asphalt mix is only available when the weather is warm, allowing TDOT crews to safely go out to fix multiple issues on the roads.

“Traffic control is real important with TDOT, for the public as well as our staff. So we have to set up our traffic control measures because there are high rates of speed on the interstate, and a lot of things going on. So we try to make it as safe as possible for everybody,” Powell said.

From January 1st to March 3rd of 2022, Shelby County had 44 requests to fill potholes. In the same time frame this year, TDOT got 315 requests in Shelby County to fill potholes – that’s a 615% increase.

While it’s not clear if there are more potholes this year or if people are beginning to report more of what they see, as the number of requests goes up, so does the number of TDOT crews out in the field. So, they’re prioritizing the roads they do based on safety and how frequently the road is used.

“Typically, on the interstates we have more traffic, more variables, more impact to the roads,” Powell said. “So, they take the biggest beating so we’re gonna usually start with our interstates, and that affects the most people so we always start with our interstates.”

A strategic step-by-step process has to be followed as each pothole is repaired with the more permanent solution so it can last as long as possible, with cleaning out the pothole being the first step.

“Clean the hole out as much as possible, you know, for any moisture and any dust particles,” Powell said. “We start filling in the hole. This hole was small enough where we can hand-fill it and those guys have been doing it with shovels and he also gets it as level as possible.”