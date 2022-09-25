Man accused of running over Collierville Police Officer was wanted for shooting at ex-girlfriend, court records show

Collierville Police said, as of Sunday morning, the officer was still in critical condition but showing improvement

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Court records released Sunday morning outline new details as to the shooting that led to Collierville Police attempting an arrest warrant for Keith Houston Jr. Saturday, which then led to Houston running over one of those officers with his car.

Collierville Police said, as of Sunday morning, that officer is still hospitalized in critical condition, but he did show some improvement overnight.

Police attempted to arrest Houston early Saturday morning after he shot at his ex-girlfriend's house and threatened to kill her, court records show.

Once responding officers arrived to the scene at Mission Hills Cove, they saw multiple people outside the home, saying Houston just left in his white Chevrolet corvette after shooting at the house.

The woman explained Houston had been contacting her before the incident saying he was going to kill her and "shoot the house up."

The woman said herself and five others were all inside the home during the shooting.

She then said while they were all inside the home she started hearing the gun shots outside and retrieved a pistol for protection.

Once the shooting stopped she heard someone trying to break through into the front door, which she responded with shooting two shots through the glass door.

She stated she did not know if she struck anyone at the time but was in fear for her life during the incident.

It was after this incident that officers attempted to arrest him at the Fairfield Inn at 10290 Collierville Road, where Houston escaped by hitting an officer with his car and running him over.

He was later arrested without further incident at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.