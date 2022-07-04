x
Crime

4 alleged kidnappers pursued by MPD, arrested in Mississippi

Memphis Police said they chased the car into Southaven, where Southaven Police were able to arrest the suspects
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four alleged kidnappers are in custody Monday after Memphis Police chased them into Mississippi, where Southaven Police were able to arrest them. 

MPD said officers located a car responsible for a kidnapping in the area of Mendenhall and Winchester. 

Officers attempted to stop the car, but it ran from them.

Officers pursued the car into Southaven, Mississippi, where they got it stopped at Church Road and I-55 with the assistance of Southaven PD. 

MPD said four suspects are in custody at this time, and the victim who was also in the vehicle is safe.

