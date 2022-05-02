x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Kroger security guard who killed an unarmed man at gas station last year scheduled back in court

According to police, Gregory Livingston killed the victim April 7, 2021 after an argument about the victim’s loud car music.
Credit: Shelby County Jail
Gregory Livingston

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The former Kroger security guard who was charged with first degree murder last year for killing an unarmed man at a Kroger gas station in East Memphis is scheduled to appear in court Monday, April 2 at 9 a.m.

According to police, Gregory Livingston killed the victim April 7, 2021 after an argument about the victim’s loud car music. Livingston was not a licensed security guard, and he was not authorized to carry a firearm.

RELATED: Kroger security guard indicted for First Degree Murder in gas station shooting

Livingston was originally charged with second degree murder, but his charges were increased to first degree murder after the state presented the Shelby County Grand jury with additional evidence and surveillance video from the gas station.

RELATED: 'We saw the worst in society, but we also the best' | Six months later, Collierville first responders reflect on Kroger mass shooting

More Videos

In Other News

Memphis remembers National Crime Victims' Rights Week