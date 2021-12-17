Kroger security guard indicted for First Degree Murder in gas station shooting

Gregory Livingston is accused of shooting Alvin Motley, Jr. during an argument over loud music.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editor's Note: Video from September 29, 2021

The security guard accused of killing an unarmed man at the Kroger fuel center in East Memphis has been indicted on the charge of First Degree Murder.

Gregory Livingston was originally charged with Second Degree Murder in the shooting death of Alvin Motley, Jr. But, according office of the special prosecutor in the case, the state decided to present the Shelby County Grand Jury with the First Degree Murder charge, after gathering additional evidence, including the surveillance video. That Grand Jury returned an indictment for First Degree Murder.

Police said Alvin Motley Jr. was shot and killed August 7, 2021, by Gregory Livingston, an unlicensed security guard who worked at the east Memphis Kroger gas station, at Poplar and Kirby.

Police said Motley was at the gas station with his girlfriend when Livingston got into a dispute with Motley over the music in the car being played too loud.

The surveillance video from the Kroger showed Motley get out of the car, a beer can and cigarette in hand, and approach Livingston. That's when the security guard pulled out his gun and shot Motley in the chest.

Motley, who is from Chicago, was visiting Memphis at the time. His family, retained Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump.