Lafayette County man charged with molesting a child

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Lafayette County, Mississippi, Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man accused of molesting a child.

Investigators said deputies responded to a report of a juvenile being touched in Harmontown on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. They said they spoke with the victim’s mother, then conducted a forensic interview on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Following that interview, the department issued an arrest warrant for Ricky Lee Poe, 60, and he was arrested that day and booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center on a charge of molesting (touching a child for lustful purposes).