TennCare fraud investigation leads to indictment, arrest of Memphis woman

Lakeisha Becker was charged with TennCare fraud and theft of property between $2,500 and $10,000.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An in-home care worker accused of submitting false timesheets has been indicted after an investigation by the TBI's Medicare Fraud Control Division.

On May 26, 2021, after receiving information from the Division of TennCare's Office of Program Integrity, TBI agents began an investigation into fraudulent timesheets submitted for in-home care services for numerous TennCare patients.

During the investigation, the TBI said it was determined Lakeisha Becker, 37, of Memphis, was the person responsible for submitting the timesheets. Between December 2019 and June 2022, Becker, while working for two different services, is believed to have submitted overlapping timesheets showing she was caring for various patients in different locations in Shelby County at the same time.