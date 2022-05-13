Memphis woman gets life in prison for shooting, killing boyfriend

Lamiracle Scott was convicted after a four-day trial and was automatically sentenced to life in prison.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman who shot her boyfriend in the back during a confrontation in a gas station parking lot two years ago was convicted of first-degree murder Thursday.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney's Office, the incident, which was captured on surveillance video, happened the evening of Aug. 22, 2020, at a gas station in the 3900 block of Rhodes Avenue near Getwell Road.

Investigators said the video showed Taronza Owens, 23, being attacked by two women, including Lamiracle Scott, 26, who fired a pistol and struck Owens in the back as he was trying to get away.

Owens collapsed on the pavement and was taken to a hospital where he later died.

