Man charged with murdering daughter of former Three 6 Mafia rapper indicted in separate case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man with two pending murder charges was indicted Tuesday in the unrelated shooting death of his cousin last year during an argument.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney's Office, Lamont Murry Jr., 32, was indicted on a felony count of second-degree murder. He's being held in the Shelby County Jail on a $2 million bond.

Investigators said that on the afternoon of Nov. 7, 2021, Murry and his cousin, Keandrea Hawkins, 20, were involved in an argument near Murry's home on Ford Road near Dixie Road in southwest Memphis.

When the argument escalated and turned physical, Murry pulled a gun and fired several times at Hawkins, who was taken to a hospital where he died.