Barricade suspect arrested after standoff with MPD that began Sunday night

Traffic was shut down Monday morning on Airways between Park & South Parkway. The area is now reopened to traffic.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A barricade suspect is in custody after a 10-hour standoff with police in Orange Mound.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers attempted to pick up Curtis Hearns, 45, just before 9 p.m. Sunday, at the corner of Brooklyn Ave. and Airways Blvd on an aggravated assault charge.

When officers approached the RV that Hearns was in, they saw Hearns point a gun toward the door where officers were standing.

Hearns refused to follow commands to put the gun down and exit the RV.

MPD's TACT Unit and Negotiations Team were called to assist.

Early Monday morning, MPD issued a traffic alert, blocking off North and South bound lanes on Airways Blvd. between Park Ave. and South Pkwy as officers work to resolve a barricade situation.

Negotiators were finally able to make contact with Hearns by phone, after a long standoff, at which time he said he would surrender.

At 7:19 a.m. Hearns was taken into custody.