Bolivar man charged after hours-long Hardeman County standoff

GRAND JUNCTION, Tenn. — A Bolivar man is charged with multiple counts of attempted murder and other charges after an hours-long standoff in Grand Junction Tuesday.

TBI special agents were called to a home in the 1800 block of Highway 57 after an hours-long standoff. Hardeman County deputies were called to the home earlier in the day to conduct a welfare check for the safety of someone inside.

According to the TBI, deputies reported they were fired upon after knocking on the door. A woman inside the home was struck by gunfire but was able to escape. She was taken to an area hospital.

The gunman stayed in the home with two other people, including a child, who he would not allow to leave. At about 9 p.m., SWAT teams from the Jackson Police Department and Madison County Sheriff's Office went inside the home and were able to safely end the standoff with no other injuries.

Larry Taylor, 22, was taken into custody and booked into the Hardeman County Jail. He faces three counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of aggravated kidnapping. His bond is set at $1 million.