2 women, 2 children arrested for string of robberies in Memphis

According to Memphis police, the robberies happened between August 7 and August 10.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two women and two children are facing charges connected to several robberies in Memphis.

At 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, police responded to a shooting on Morlye Street, where they found a man shot in his left arm. He told police he was inside a laundromat when a man and woman entered, pointing guns at him and demanded money. The woman then fired a shot, hitting the victim. The suspects took his phone and drove off in a gray four-door sedan.

At 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, police responded to a robbery on Rhodes Avenue. Police were told the victim was near Getwell Road and Barron Road when a black newer model sedan drove past him twice. A man and woman got out of the car and approached him. The man walked beside him and demanded his money while the woman pointed a gun at him. The suspects took his phone and wallet.

At 5:25 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10, police responded to another robbery on Getwell Road. Police were told two men approached the victim as he walked home. One of the suspects was armed with a gun and demanded the victim's property, or he would shoot. The victim ran away to a nearby gas station, and then the suspects went toward Kimball Avenue.

Memphis police arrested the suspects during an attempted robbery on Maxine Street. There, they said the victim was approached by two men while in his driveway. The men demanded his property, took his phone, and then ran towards Dunn Avenue. The victim said the suspects drove off in a black Hyundai Sonata. Police were also told two men ran from the car and jumped into the canal near the Cherry Apartments.

Police found the car at Getwell Road near Mallory Road but they said the driver refused to stop. The car exited onto Prescott and rear-ended a pickup truck. The driver, Abrianna Taylor, was arrested.

About an hour later, police were sent to a suspicious call at 6:08 p.m. at Cherry Road and Boyce Road. Police found two teenage boys who ran and were arrested after a foot chase. One had a gun when he was arrested.

Lashuna Taylor, 41, faces several charges including attempted aggravated robbery and aggravated robbery. Abrianna Taylor, 19, also faces an aggravated robbery charge and a charge of providing a handgun to a juvenile.

The suspects are believed to be also responsible for several other robberies. If you're a victim of a crime, you're asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.