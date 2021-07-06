Last of three Fayette County escaped juveniles caught by Marshals Task Force

The 17-year-old was being held at that facility on charges of Aggravated Robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller announces the arrest of the third of three male juveniles who had escaped from the Wilder Youth Development Center in Somerville, Tennessee.

The last juvenile was tracked to an apartment near the 3400 block of Metropolitan Lane in Memphis. Working with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Team, the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force located the juvenile and took him into custody without incident.

On June 24, the first of the escaped juveniles was captured by the Task Force in Memphis. He was being held on four charges of Aggravated Robbery. On June 29, the second of the juveniles was arrested in Chattanooga, after being located there by the task force. He was being held on a charge of homicide.