Last of three Fayette County escaped juveniles caught by Marshals Task Force

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller announces the arrest of the third of three male juveniles who had escaped from the Wilder Youth Development Center in Somerville, Tennessee.
The last juvenile was tracked to an apartment near the 3400 block of Metropolitan Lane in Memphis. Working with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Team, the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force located the juvenile and took him into custody without incident.
On June 24, the first of the escaped juveniles was captured by the Task Force in Memphis. He was being held on four charges of Aggravated Robbery. On June 29, the second of the juveniles was arrested in Chattanooga, after being located there by the task force. He was being held on a charge of homicide.
“We were requested to assist when these juveniles escaped, and in just shy of two weeks, all three were recaptured by the Task Force,” said Marshal Tyreece Miller. “Based upon their violent criminal histories, it’s good for the communities we serve and the people and families they victimized to have all three back in custody. I want to also thank the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Department of Children’s Service, and the Marshals Office in Chattanooga for their assistance.”