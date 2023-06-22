Late night shooting leaves one dead and one injured , MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Thursday night shooting on W Raines Rd. left one man dead and another man injured, Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
MPD said officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of W Raines Ave. Thursday, June 22 at 10:29 p.m.
One man arrived at Methodist S. Hospital by private vehicle in critical condition, but he later died due to his injuries, MPD said.
Another male victim was treated at the scene.
MPD said there is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with any additional information can call 901-258-CASH with tips.