Law enforcement agencies hope to 'Slow Down Tennessee' as pedestrian related deaths continue to rise in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A Whitehaven community is in shock, a family in mourning after a three-year-old died after being hit by a car, and other parents are worried for their children’s safety.

“It did something to me because I have a four year old,” said “Pokey” Crutcher, he lives on Croydon Avenue just around the corner from where the incident took place.

The Memphis Police Department said the toddler is at least the 16th pedestrian to be killed in Memphis this year, following 83 last year. The department also tells ABC24 there has been a recent surge in pedestrian related deaths, with a 30% increase over the past three years.

A few parents told ABC24, that despite the signs around the neighborhood, speeding continues to be a problem. People like Crutcher do not let their children outside unless they are outside, because where they live, there are no sidewalks.

“I’m overwhelmed about it man….My heart goes out to the family,” said Crutcher.

Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security shows Shelby County’s crash rate is the highest in the state.

“Speed is a factor, so we’re looking at our data right now to point us in the direction where we need to be directing our deputies,” said Anthony Buckner, SCSO Assistant Chief Deputy.

This is where the upcoming ‘Slow Down Tennessee’ campaign comes in. Starting April 14th, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, and other agencies across Tennessee, will beef up enforcement to cut down on dangerous driving.

“We’ll be looking for motorists who are driving at excess speeds, we’ll be pulling them over, trying to educate them on the dangers of driving too fast on our roadways,” said Buckner.

SCSO will also challenge the community to do their part, by having drivers slow down and check their surroundings, while pedestrians make sure they primarily use the crosswalks already in place

“One death, one traffic related death is one too many,” said Buckner, “The knock that our deputies never want to make, never want to give, they never want to knock on a door and tell a loved one that their family member is deceased.”