Law enforcement officers justified in 3 deadly shootings in 2021: DA

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — No criminal charges will be filed against law enforcement officers involved in three separate deadly shootings of fleeing felons last year, the Shelby County District Attorney's Office said Friday.

In two incidents, officers were hit or nearly hit by the suspects' cars, while in the third, an officer was shot in the chest but the bullet was stopped by his protective vest.

According to a release, the decisions were based on facts, evidence, and statements compiled by comprehensive reports by the TBI's Violent Crime Response Team. The reports were then examined and discussed by the DA's Officer Involved Death Review Team.

Before the decisions are released, the involved law enforcement agencies are notified, the DA meets with the families of the deceased, and redactions are made to the TBI reports which include thousands of pages and hundreds of pictures.

You can find the TBI reports in each case online.

The cases include:

The shooting of Antonio Jackson, 26, on Aug. 16, 2021, at the Robinhood Apartments by a lieutenant with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office who was trying to arrest Jackson in a narcotics investigation as he sat in his parked car. Instead of surrendering, Jackson drove off, striking the officer with his car. The officer fired two shots before he was knocked to the ground. One shot hit Jackson in the chest. Inside the car, officers found a stolen pistol, marijuana, cocaine and fentanyl. He had $1,900 in his pockets.

The shooting of Kayla Lucas, 25, by a Memphis police officer on Dec. 15, 2021, outside McDonald's at 3120 S. Third St. where she was in the drive-thru line in a stolen car. As the uniformed officer approached with his weapon drawn, Lucas put the vehicle in reverse and accelerated, striking the officer's door of an MPD unit as a second officer was exiting. As that officer jumped back inside to avoid being crushed, a third officer slipped and fell while trying to avoid the suspect’s car as it moved toward him. The first officer fired shots at the driver through the car’s windshield, striking Lucas once in the side. She died at the scene.

The shootings of Terrance Dogan, 27, and John Henry Taylor, 18, on Dec. 16, 2021, by an Arkansas State Trooper after a high-speed chase into Memphis that ended on West McLemore at Interstate 55. Dogan, who was wanted on violent felony warrants out of South Carolina, fired multiple rounds as he drove past and in front of the trooper, hitting the officer in the center of the chest. His vest stopped the bullet and the trooper fired his duty rifle through his own windshield, striking the fleeing car multiple times. The suspect’s car came to a stop and, after a period of surveillance, Memphis police officers in an armored vehicle found Dogan and Taylor dead. Each had been shot once.

The TBI reports and pictures posted on the District Attorney's website have been redacted in accordance with Tennessee law and privacy standards. If the officer or officers involved in the death aren't charged with a crime, their name or names also will be redacted.

In 2015, the District Attorney's Office, the Memphis Police Department, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, and the TBI signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) outlining a new procedure in which officer-involved death investigations are conducted.

Under the MOU, the DA is notified immediately when an individual dies at the hands of law enforcement or dies while in the custody of law enforcement, if warranted by the circumstances. The DA, in turn, notifies the TBI and asks them to conduct an investigation.

When the TBI report is completed, it's sent to the DA who will make a decision whether criminal charges should be filed.

DA Weirich initially had to seek permission from Chancery Court to release the reports to the public since TBI investigative files at that time were confidential under state law.