Lawsuits continue to hit the City of Memphis amid alleged issues with the police department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A case that’s now about two years old is coming to light with their main message being for the police department to handle issues in organized crime units up front so they don’t have issues like the incident with Tyre Nichols ever again.

Kadejah Townes said she was just trying to get a movie from a nearby Redbox in Parkway Village when she was approached by multiple Memphis Police Officers.

According to the report her lawyer, Carlos Moore, provided us with -- the officers on the scene were responding to a reported shooting but – when asked about it -- Townes told them she didn't see or hear anything, later the officers asked to see her ID and that's when she says -- the situation became hostile.

Townes said in an attempt to detain her, the officers re-injured her shoulder which she had problems with in the past.

"[The officer] had my left arm – and she kind of pulled me by my left arm, that's when she asked I guess for help or whatever and that's when Demetrius kind of jacked me up and him jackin’ on one arm and Trevor jackin’ on the other arm – that's how that happened," Townes said.

Townes was later charged with resisting arrest.

"We will sue the City of Memphis, the Memphis Police Department, the chief of police and each of the officers involved that night," Lawyer Carlos Moore said.

As they take on this case against the department – Moore brought up Chief CJ Davis' previous time at the Atlanta Metropolitan Police Department – where complaints were made against another organized crime unit created under Chief Davis.

While we have confirmed that only one of the four officers mentioned in the report -- was part of the SCORPION Unit, we are awaiting further information on whether the 3 others were involved in any other organized crime units.

Some are calling for Chief Davis to step down.

"Resign today or get fired is what she needs,” Moore said. “She is a problem - she brought the problem to Memphis somebody is dead and somebody needs to be held accountable."