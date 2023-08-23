Lewisburg firefighter arrested for child rape, according to TBI

The TBI began investigating child sexual assault allegations against the 34-year-old firefighter in September 2021.

LEWISBURG, Tenn. — According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), a Mid-South firefighter was arrested Wednesday afternoon for sexual battery and child rape.

In September 2021, the TBI began investigating allegations that 34-year-old Justin Barron of Lewisburg sexually assaulted a child.

As the investigation continued, the TBI said they found out Barron had sexual contact with an underage girl during the summer of 2020.

Wednesday, the case was presented to the Marshall County Grand Jury, which returned indictments charging Barron with one count of aggravated sexual battery and one count of rape of a child, according to the TBI.

Barron was arrested Wednesday afternoon and booked into the Marshall County Jail on a $150,000 bond, the TBI said.